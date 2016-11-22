CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends 17-month high with bank, miner gains

TORONTO Nov 22 Canada's main stock index moved higher in early trade on Tuesday, adding to a 17-month high touched in the prior session helped by gains among some big banks and resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.25 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,085.12 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)