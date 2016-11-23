CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, pressured by lower commodity prices

TORONTO Nov 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices pressured mining and energy stocks, offsetting gains for financials as bond yields rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.44 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,042.94, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)