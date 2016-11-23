版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 23日 星期三 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, pressured by lower commodity prices

TORONTO Nov 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices pressured mining and energy stocks, offsetting gains for financials as bond yields rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.44 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,042.94, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐