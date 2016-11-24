版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 24日 星期四 22:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as materials gain ground

TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock edged higher on Thursday as gains for the materials sector offset losses for railroad stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.51 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,082.42, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐