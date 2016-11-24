CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as materials gain ground

TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock edged higher on Thursday as gains for the materials sector offset losses for railroad stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.51 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,082.42, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)