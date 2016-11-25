版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as lower oil prices weigh on energy shares

TORONTO Nov 25 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares, offsetting gains for the materials and utilities groups.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.16 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,063.04, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

