CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as industrials, financials lose ground

TORONTO Nov 28 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as industrials and financials lost ground, offsetting gains for the materials group as commodity prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.36 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,051.08, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)