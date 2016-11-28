版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 11月 28日 星期一 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as industrials, financials lose ground

TORONTO Nov 28 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as industrials and financials lost ground, offsetting gains for the materials group as commodity prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.36 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,051.08, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐