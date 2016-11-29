CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, pressured by drop in commodity prices

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 29 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a drop in commodity prices pressured the energy and materials groups, offsetting gains for banks after Bank of Nova Scotia reported a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.41 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,970.95, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16