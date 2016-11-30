CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy stocks surge on OPEC deal

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Nov 30 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday as energy stocks surged with oil prices as some of the world's largest oil producers agreed to curb output for the first time since 2008.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 114.67 points, or 0.76 percent, at 15,114.48 shortly after the open. The energy group jumped 6 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16