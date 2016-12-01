CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil rally boosts energy stocks

TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by a more than 2 percent gain for the energy group as oil extended its rally on an OPEC deal to cut output.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.91 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,121.76, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)