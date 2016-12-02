CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as banks, energy slips offset gold miner gains

TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Friday as gains for gold miners were offset by a pullback in energy and financial stocks at the end of a heavy week of bank earnings and oil price gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.16 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,028.69 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)