加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 5日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks

TORONTO Dec 5 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, boosted by energy stocks as oil prices kept pushing higher after OPEC members agreed to cut production last week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.84 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,099.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

