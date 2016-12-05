CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 5 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, boosted by energy stocks as oil prices kept pushing higher after OPEC members agreed to cut production last week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.84 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,099.36 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16