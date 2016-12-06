CANADA STOCKS-TSX close to unchanged as BMO jumps; energy stocks drag

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 6 Canada's main stock index wavered on either side of flat in early trade on Tuesday, as slipping energy stocks were offset by a jump in Bank of Montreal shares after its earnings beat expectations and a surge in Kirkland Lake Gold Inc after it completed a merger.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.66 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,115.83 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16