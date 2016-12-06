版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX close to unchanged as BMO jumps; energy stocks drag

TORONTO Dec 6 Canada's main stock index wavered on either side of flat in early trade on Tuesday, as slipping energy stocks were offset by a jump in Bank of Montreal shares after its earnings beat expectations and a surge in Kirkland Lake Gold Inc after it completed a merger.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.66 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,115.83 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

