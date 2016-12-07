版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher gold prices support mining shares

TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher gold prices supported mining shares, offsetting losses for the energy group as oil lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.87 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,144.67, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)

