CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with gains for banks, energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Thursday as heavyweight energy, financial and materials stocks gained as commodity prices rose and data showed a surge in building permits in October.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.67 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,264.42 shortly after the open. Half of its 10 main groups were higher.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16