2016年 12月 8日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with gains for banks, energy stocks

TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Thursday as heavyweight energy, financial and materials stocks gained as commodity prices rose and data showed a surge in building permits in October.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.67 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,264.42 shortly after the open. Half of its 10 main groups were higher.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

