中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 12日 星期一 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to fresh 19-month high as energy surges

TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Monday, led by a jump in energy stocks after the world's top crude producers agreed to the first joint output cut since 2001.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially up 39.19 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,351.39. It touched its highest since May 2015 at 15,357.67. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

