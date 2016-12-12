CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to fresh 19-month high as energy surges

TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Monday, led by a jump in energy stocks after the world's top crude producers agreed to the first joint output cut since 2001.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially up 39.19 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,351.39. It touched its highest since May 2015 at 15,357.67. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)