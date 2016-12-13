版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 13日 星期二 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with heavyweight financial, energy stocks

TORONTO Dec 13 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by gains among energy and financial stocks as oil prices rose and investors eye a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.89 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,352.59 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

