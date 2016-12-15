版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold miners fall, financials gain post-Fed

TORONTO Dec 15 Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Thursday, weighed down by losses among gold miners while financial stocks broadly gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.05 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,180.13. It had its sharpest fall in a month in the prior session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

