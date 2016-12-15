CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as gold miners fall, financials gain post-Fed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 15 Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Thursday, weighed down by losses among gold miners while financial stocks broadly gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked rates and struck a hawkish note on further increases.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.05 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,180.13. It had its sharpest fall in a month in the prior session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16