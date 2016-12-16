版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as commodity stocks gain

TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose at Friday's open as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks lead broad gains and gold miners recovered from Thursday's slump as prices of the metal steadied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.10 points, or 0.46 percent, to 15,288.41 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors moved higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

