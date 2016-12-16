CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as commodity stocks gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose at Friday's open as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks lead broad gains and gold miners recovered from Thursday's slump as prices of the metal steadied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.10 points, or 0.46 percent, to 15,288.41 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors moved higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16