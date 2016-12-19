CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as financials, materials gain

TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, with gains for the materials and financials groups offsetting losses for energy shares as oil prices dipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.47 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,261.67, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)