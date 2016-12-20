CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials and energy as oil gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 20 Canada's main stock index rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, led by the financial and energy groups as oil gained, while shares of BlackBerry Ltd climbed after the company reported an adjusted profit that beat expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.98 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,291.83, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16