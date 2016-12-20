版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials and energy as oil gains

TORONTO Dec 20 Canada's main stock index rose for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, led by the financial and energy groups as oil gained, while shares of BlackBerry Ltd climbed after the company reported an adjusted profit that beat expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.98 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,291.83, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐