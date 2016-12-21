版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 22:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 5th straight day, led by energy

TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday for the fifth straight day as higher oil prices supported the shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.83 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,302.79, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

