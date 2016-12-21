CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 5th straight day, led by energy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday for the fifth straight day as higher oil prices supported the shares of energy companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.83 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,302.79, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16