CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 7th straight day as materials gain

TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index edged higher for the seventh straight session on Friday as gains for the materials group offset a decline in financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.86 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,346.09, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)