2016年 12月 28日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on strong resource stocks

TORONTO Dec 28 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by strong resource and energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 69.02 points, or 0.45 percent, to 15,397.17 shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher, including materials, which was up 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
