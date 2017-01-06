版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 1月 6日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as gold miners pull back

TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Friday as gold miners reversed strong gains from the previous session, leading a broad retreat despite strong domestic jobs and trade data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.33 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,533.25 shortly after the open. All of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
