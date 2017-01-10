CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by the materials group and Valeant

TORONTO Jan 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains for the materials group and a jump in the shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International as the drugmaker sells assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.49 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,430,44, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)