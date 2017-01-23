CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil weighs on energy stocks

TORONTO Jan 23 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, with energy stocks leading the drop as oil prices fell on signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.37 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,507.51 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)