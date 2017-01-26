版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower, materials stocks weigh as metals prices fall

TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index slipped marginally at the open on Thursday, weighed down by materials stocks as prices for gold and a string of base metals fell while energy and telecom stocks gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.29 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,627.55 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
