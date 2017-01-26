CANADA STOCKS-TSX lower, materials stocks weigh as metals prices fall

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed signals caution on rate hikes
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index slipped marginally at the open on Thursday, weighed down by materials stocks as prices for gold and a string of base metals fell while energy and telecom stocks gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.29 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,627.55 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Wednesday, weighed by a sharp fall in shares of Bank of Montreal after it reported disappointing earnings, with investors also shying away from other major banks ahead of their quarterly results.
