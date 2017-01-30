CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls amid Trump travel ban uncertainty

CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as Fed signals caution on rate hikes
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.
TORONTO Jan 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with losses broad based as oil fell and after a travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered uncertainty for investors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 94.15 points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,481.66. All of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Wednesday, weighed by a sharp fall in shares of Bank of Montreal after it reported disappointing earnings, with investors also shying away from other major banks ahead of their quarterly results.
