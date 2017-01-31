CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as gold miners climb

TORONTO Jan 31 Canada's main stock edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold mining stocks as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.72 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,417.84, shortly after the open. Just two of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)