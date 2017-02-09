CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and Manulife

TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as higher oil prices supported energy shares, while Manulife Financial Corp also climbed after meeting a long-held target to achieve an annual profit of C$4 billion in 2016.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.86 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,587.90, shortly after the open. Just four of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)