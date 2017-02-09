版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks rally

TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as energy stocks, buoyed by higher oil prices, rallied more than 2 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.26 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,602.30 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐