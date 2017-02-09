CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy stocks rally

TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as energy stocks, buoyed by higher oil prices, rallied more than 2 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.26 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,602.30 shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)