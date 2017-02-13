CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to fresh record high as financials climb

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.53 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,755.65, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.