CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to fresh record high as financials climb

TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.53 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,755.65, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)