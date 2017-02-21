CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to new record high, led by financials and energy

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a new record high on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight financial and energy groups as oil prices climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.28 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,876.91, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
