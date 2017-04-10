CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as financials, gold miners weigh

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.23 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,658.90, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)