版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as financials, gold miners weigh

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.23 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,658.90, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐