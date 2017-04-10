CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as financials, gold miners weigh

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.23 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,658.90, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
