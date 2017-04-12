版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips early; BlackBerry surges after arbitration win

TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday, while BlackBerry Ltd shares received a sharp boost after an arbitration panel ruled that chipmaker Qualcomm Inc must refund it $814.9 million in royalty payments.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,69919 shortly after the open, as its heavyweight financial, energy and materials sectors all lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
