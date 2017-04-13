CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as financial stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.67 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,623.73 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
