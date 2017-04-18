CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls early as energy stocks slip with lower oil

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.40 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,634.49 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.