CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls early as energy stocks slip with lower oil

TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.40 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,634.49 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)