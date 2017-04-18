版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls early as energy stocks slip with lower oil

TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.40 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,634.49 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐