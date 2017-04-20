CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, CP Rail up on earnings beat

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and banks and many other financial stocks also gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.13 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,600.01 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.