中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, CP Rail up on earnings beat

TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and banks and many other financial stocks also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.13 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,600.01 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
