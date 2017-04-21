版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as heavyweight energy, bank stocks lag

TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight energy and banking stocks slightly lower as oil prices dipped and domestic inflation data came in lower than expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.03 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,609.53 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.5 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐