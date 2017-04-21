CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as heavyweight energy, bank stocks lag

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with heavyweight energy and banking stocks slightly lower as oil prices dipped and domestic inflation data came in lower than expected.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.03 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,609.53 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.5 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.