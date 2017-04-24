版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as banks gain; materials stocks weigh

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for its heavyweight financials sector, while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.34 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,693.82 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main group rose/fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
