CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as banks gain; materials stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for its heavyweight financials sector, while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 79.34 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,693.82 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main group rose/fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.