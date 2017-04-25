CANADA STOCKS-TSX reaches 2-month high as financials, lumber shares gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index rose to a two-month high, led by gains for the financial and energy groups, while some lumber stocks rallied after the U.S. set duties on the product that were lower than some market participants had expected.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.56 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,781.02, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.