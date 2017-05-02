CANADA STOCKS-TSX makes small gain, earnings beats boost Encana, Shopify

TORONTO May 2 Canada's main stock index see-sawed in early trade on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, offsetting rises for several stocks whose earnings reports produced positive surprises, including energy company Encana Corp and e-commerce company Shopify.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.1 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,991.73 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)