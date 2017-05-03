CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips early as banks, miners weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO May 3 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, as lower industrial metal prices weighed on miners and several major banks also helped pull the index down as bond yields fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.10 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,592.55 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
