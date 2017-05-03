版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips early as banks, miners weigh

TORONTO May 3 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, as lower industrial metal prices weighed on miners and several major banks also helped pull the index down as bond yields fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.10 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,592.55 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
