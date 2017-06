TORONTO May 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for Bombardier Inc, big banks and railway stocks, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a recent rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,427.93 shortly after the open. Markets are closed in Britain and the United States.

