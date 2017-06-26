CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open as energy stocks support

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped in part by advances in financial and energy stocks, but gains were offset by a firm retreat in the materials group as gold prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,336.63 shortly after the open.

Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)