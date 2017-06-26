CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open as energy stocks support

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as technology, gold mining shares retreat
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains in the energy sector as oil prices climbed.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped in part by advances in financial and energy stocks, but gains were offset by a firm retreat in the materials group as gold prices fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,336.63 shortly after the open.
Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index see-sawed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by firmer hefty energy and financial stocks, but gains were dampened by losses across multiple other sectors.