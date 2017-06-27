版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as Magna, others offset resource stock gains

TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index slipped early on Tuesday, as losses for stocks including car parts maker Magna International Inc and Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc offset gains for energy and materials stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.53 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,295.49, after opening marginally higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
