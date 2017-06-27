CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as Magna, others offset resource stock gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as technology, gold mining shares retreat
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains for the energy sector as oil prices climbed.
