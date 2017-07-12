CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises sharply at open ahead of rate decision

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped shortly after the open on Wednesday as investors awaited a highly anticipated interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, with energy stocks, bolstered by higher oil prices, and materials, leading the rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 124.11 points, or 0.82 percent, to 15,273.25 shortly after the open.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)