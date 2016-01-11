CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials and industrials firm, energy drags

TORONTO Jan 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial sector and industrial stocks firmed, while weakening in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.68 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,474.13, shortly after the open. The index fell 4.3 percent last week. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)