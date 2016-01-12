版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, financials advance amid broad-based gains

TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as firming crude oil prices helped support the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.22 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,396.47, shortly after the open. Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

