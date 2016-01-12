CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, financials advance amid broad-based gains

TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as firming crude oil prices helped support the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.22 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,396.47, shortly after the open. Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)