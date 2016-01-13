版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, including gains for energy stocks as oil rallies

TORONTO Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday on strength in energy shares as positive Chinese data supported sentiment and crude oil prices rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.68 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,462.58, shortly after the open. The index closed higher on Tuesday, breaking a nine-session slump. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

