CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, including gains for energy stocks as oil rallies

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday on strength in energy shares as positive Chinese data supported sentiment and crude oil prices rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.68 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,462.58, shortly after the open. The index closed higher on Tuesday, breaking a nine-session slump. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
