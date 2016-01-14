版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 14日 星期四 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks weaken despite crude oil rally

TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's main stock index reversed course and traded lower on Thursday as energy stocks weakened despite a rally in crude oil prices, while mining and financial sector stocks also fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.12 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,146.29, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

